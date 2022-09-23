Baxters hampers help small businesses

LEGENDARY Moray food producer Baxters is launching its first luxury Christmas hampers, with a focus on small Scottish brands.

Products that have made their way into the hampers include Wild Hearth Bakery sourdough whisky stollen bread, a Clootie McToot clootie dumpling kit, and Kinalba cashmere socks.

Kinloch Anderson has supplied tartan crackers, while the Highland Chocolatier supplying sweet treats, and Glenrinnes distillery in Speyside producing a limited-edition gin.

The nine hampers – with prices starting from £340 – also include limited-edition jams, chutneys, and conserves from the company’s Audrey Baxter Signature range.

The latest range marks Baxters’ entry into the luxury end of the hamper market, and a step up from its previous selection.

“Our team has searched the length and breadth of Scotland to find the most premium and coveted products and experiences, so as well as offering a gift with a difference this Christmas, we are also making a genuine difference to small Scottish suppliers,” said Matthew Bending, one of the directors at Baxters.

Argyll Coffee Roasters is supplying 10,000 tins for the hampers, with the cash from the contract allowing it to make new designs.

“Securing this opportunity with Baxters of Scotland has been a game changer for our business,” said Argyll Coffee Roasters founder Eve MacFarlane.

“Not only has it allowed us to increase our production run, but it has also allowed us to experiment with new sustainable packaging and given us a large platform to get our brand out there.”

The only products in the hampers that aren’t Scottish are the wines from family producers in France and Italy.

