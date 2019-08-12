Award-winning deli launches Italian afternoon tea

Eusebi Deli in Glasgow’s West End has announced a one-off afternoon tea with a unique Italian twist on Friday 16 August to mark Afternoon Tea Week 2019.

In celebration of Afternoon Tea Week 2019, which runs from the 12-18 August, the Eusebi team will be serving up a variety of both sweet and savoury delicacies with a glass of prosecco, an Aperol Aperitivo or a mocktail.

Eusebi Deli has been based in Glasgow for over 40 years, offering an authentic Italian dining experience, with modern dishes, quality regional products and a passionate front-of-house team.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi Deli, said: ‘We are delighted to be holding Eusebi’s first ever afternoon tea to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.

‘My family has been working to deliver an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Glasgow for the past four decades, and our afternoon tea will be a new way for our loyal customers to enjoy our freshly-made focaccias, cakes and pastries.’

The Eusebi afternoon tea will be available on Friday 16 August only, with tables available from 3pm-5pm. The afternoon tea will be priced at £35 per person. Bookings must be made in advance and reservations can be made by contacting Eusebi Deli on 0141 648 9999.

Eusebi is located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End at 152 Park Road. For more information, visit http://eusebideli.com.