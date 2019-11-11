Arran Brewery begins cider production

The Arran Brewery has started its first commercial cider production.

The brewing it takes place at its Loch Earn Brewery site in St Fillans, Perthshire.

The cider will be made in 1000 litre batches the first of which is now fermenting well.

Gerald Michaluk, managing director, said: ‘I am very happy to see the site starting to take shape, a lot later than I would have liked, but with our first cider started I am confident we can get this project on track and launch our first ciders in 2020.

‘I was a little worried this morning as the ground was covered in a thick layer of snow, however, I am assured the low temperatures will made for a very fine cider.’

This batch will, after being blended with local Perthshire fruit provide dry, sweet and fruit ciders.

The cider will be available in cask, bag in box, bottle and flagon from February 2020.

The site has a 35 HL brewery and casks are building up on site awaiting production to commence in spring 2020.