A new ready-mixed cocktail from Scots distillery

A popular Scottish gin and whisky distiller has today announced the release of its brand new ready-to-drink gin cocktail, Love Bellini.

Love Bellini launched at the open air Glasgow music festival, Summer Nights at the Bandstand (running until 10 August) at the Eden Mill gin bar. The Love Bellini is the latest addition to Eden Mill Mixology Project range.

The pre-mixed cocktail is presented in a handy, clutch sized 250ml ready to pour aluminium pink bottle, embellished with a subtle rose design that highlights the base Love Gin cocktail.

The Love Bellini is the latest addition to the popular Eden Mill Mixology Project – a range of convenient pre mixed and ready to pour cocktails, including: Basil Smash, Citrus Fizz, Roasted Martini and Berry Bramble. Flavours of rich vanilla and fruity raspberry which play beautifully against the complex, botanical backbone of Love Gin.

The latest addition to the Mixology Project range of pre-mixed cocktails has been inspired by the

creativity of industry experts and mixologists at Eden Mill Blendworks Gin School and crafted using

Eden Mill’s best-selling Love Gin.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘We are excited to release the Love Bellini as part of our

Mixology Project range.

‘You can expect a very Eden Mill twist on a classic cocktail which is perfect for summer festivals or enjoying on summer evenings in the garden. The Love Bellini pre-mixed bottle means Eden Mill can be enjoyed anywhere and are sure to be very popular with new and current customers this summer.’

Crates of the chic, fizzy pink drink can be purchased online HERE.