A fantastic experience for the real foodies

An exclusive experience for foodies is taking place later this month.

The Turnberry Scotland Culinary Retreat is taking place at the famous hotel in South Ayrshire, on Thursday May 30 and Friday May 31, where attendees can enjoy an intimate foodie workshop with delectable dining experiences during this two day retreat

The two day retreat will include the foodie workshop and dining experience during your stay as well as a foraging session just outside the five-star hotel.

Executive chef Callum Dow will guide attendees through the flavours and produce of Turnberry alongside local suppliers who will present on the day.

Your afternoon will be spent with champagne and a seafood platter on the lawn before a spectacular evening dinner, and a truly memorable breakfast in an exclusive location before departure.

The overnight also includes a spa treatment and or golf lesson.

