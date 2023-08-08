A delicious seafood spaghetti

Head chef at East Coast Restaurant, Andrea Bertazzol, shares his Spaghetti Harbour recipe.

Andrea has been a key ingredient for the success of East Coast Restaurant since it opened its doors in 2018

Originally from Biella in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Andrea has over 20 years experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, in Italy and Scotland.

Andrea takes his cooking inspiration from the lakes, mountains and sea around the north o fItaly, as well as his mother’s traditional, home-cooked food that he remembers from his childhood.

Food from Andrea’s home region of Piedmont is heavily influenced by classic French and Swiss cuisine.

The slow cooking movement is also a big part of the food culture in this part of Italy, which has led Andrea to develop his passion for fresh, local, seasonal produce with big, bold, rich flavours.

Andrea is also king of the grill at East Coast, with his flair for barbecuing seafood, fish, steak and vegetables by flame.

In his role as head chef at East Coast, Andrea leads a kitchen of team of seven for lunch and dinner service from Wednesday to Monday.

East Coast is owned and operated by Carlo and Katia Crolla.

The Crolla family has been serving the local community for nearly 50 years. Styles may change, but great flavours, family heritage and warm, friendly service remain as important to Katia and Carlo today as they did 49 years ago.

Click here to read more recipes on Scottish Field.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.