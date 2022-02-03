‘Free’ kids menu launches for the half term

Five of Edinburgh’s most popular family-friendly restaurants and bars have launched a ‘free’ kids’ menu in time for the February half term holidays.

Running from February 14–18, McLarens on the Corner in Morningside, Cold Town House and The Black Bull in the Grassmarket, The Fountain in Fountainbridge and Badger & Co on Castle Street in Edinburgh have cooked a fresh and tasty selection of free kids’ meals for children aged up to 10 years to help encourage families to support their local independent restaurant during the school holidays and give hungry youngsters an appetite for healthy, hot meals made with local produce.

Dishes on the menu include breaded haddock goujons; Scottish Beef burgers and sausages and mash showcasing some of the best locally sourced produce from around Scotland.

Local suppliers include Glasgow-based family seafood company, John Vallance; East Lothian’s John Gilmour Butchers and Crombies of Edinburgh.

Free kids’ activity packs including colouring in, puzzles and games are also up for grabs to help keep everyone entertained.

These five Edinburgh restaurants and bars are owned and operated by Scottish Hospitality Group, Signature, which runs a portfolio of over 20 bars, restaurants and hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews, Bridge of Allan and Aberdeen.

Hannah McConnachie, business development manager for Edinburgh-based Signature Group, said: ‘We’re really excited to be launching a new free kids’ menu at our selected family-friendly venues across Edinburgh this February half term holidays.

‘Not only do we want to encourage people back into Edinburgh to support their independent, family-friendly restaurants and bars, but we want to offer youngsters a tasty menu designed especially with them in mind.

‘Our team of development chefs have cooked up fresh and tasty new selection of free kids’ hot meals showcasing some of the best locally sourced produce from around Scotland, which we’re all really proud and are confident all our younger diners will love.’

The new free kids’ menu will be available at Signature’s participating restaurants and bars all day from Monday February 14 to Friday 18. The free kids’ menu is not available at weekends.

The free kids’ menu is available for a maximum of two children aged up to 10 years, per dining adult.

Find out more at McLarens on the Corner, Morningside, Cold Town House, Grassmarket,

The Black Bull, Grassmarket, The Fountain in Fountainbridge and Badger & Co, Castle Street.

For more information about Signature Group, visit: https://signaturepubs.co.uk