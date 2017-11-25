Feeling ruff for dogs’ charity Christmas breakfast

Posted on

Santa Paws is coming to town next weekend.

On Sunday, 3 December, the award-winning, dog-friendly Mercat Grill is holding Santa Paws – a perfect and pawtastic Christmas-themed breakfast event for dog owners and their beloved, four-legged friends to get into the festive spirit and raise vital funds for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The Grill, in Whitecraig, East Lothian, will have tasty bacon or egg rolls served up with teas and coffees from 10am-noon, a tantalising treat for the tail waggers and Christmas comes early, with a present for the pooches, compliments of Santa Paws.

Graham Blaikie, owner of the Mercat Grill said: ‘This is now a regular festive fixture and promises to be a fun event, for dog owners and their canines, in the run up to Christmas.

‘It’s a great opportunity to get together with other, Fido-loving folks, make new friends or come along with the family to our fun and festive event which will also raise money for EDCH, a great charity that helps dogs and cats in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.’

Tickets cost £10 per person and pooch. To book call 0800 124 4112 or email info@mercatgrill.com.