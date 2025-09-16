Dubarry set to open Edinburgh store

Premium Irish heritage brand Dubarry of Ireland is set to make its Scottish debut with a new store opening at the end of this month at 54 George Street, situated within the Assembly Rooms building in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

Collections will include their iconic country boots, deck shoes and clothing. In addition, an extensive range of accessories will be available in store such as leather goods, belts, socks, headwear and scarves, ideal for shoppers in search of gifts.

Founded in 1937 in Ballinasloe, County Galway, Dubarry has earned acclaim for its expert craftsmanship. The brand broke new ground in the early 1990s when it became the first globally licensed GORE‑TEX® leather sailing boot brand, introducing the Shamrock Sailing Boot. This innovation evolved into the enduring Galway Country Boot, a staple of the brand’s collection to this day.

Already established with retail outlets in London, Cheltenham, and Dublin, Dubarry’s expansion into Scotland represents a natural progression. Known for high-quality boots, clothing, and accessories tailored to both country and sailing environments, the brand anticipates a strong resonance with Scottish shoppers engaged in outdoor pursuits.

Dubarry’s Edinburgh store is poised to become a destination for those seeking investment-quality pieces that fuse heritage craftsmanship with outdoor performance. As a regular exhibitor at the Royal Highland Show, this opening underscores the brand’s commitment to timeless style perfectly suited for life in the Scottish landscape.

www.dubarry.com