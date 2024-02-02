Uniqlo unveils Spring/Summer line ahead of Edinburgh shop opening

From their thermal HEATTECH collection to their responsibly sourced Ultra Light Down Jackets and ever-so-versatile Round Mini Shoulder Bags, Uniqlo has become a recognisable, global clothing brand.

Last year, the Japanese clothing retailer announced a much-anticipated Edinburgh opening on Princes Street so we headed down to view their new Spring/Summer collections.

‘Lightness’ is the theme of the new line and a concept they have certainly embodied with their soft, earthy colour schemes, flowing shapes, clean lines and ‘breezy’ fabrics.

Linen and multifunctional clothing such as their AirSense suits that make it easy and comfortable to be business ready even during a commute feature prominently.

Their light corduroy jackets and AIRism collection are classic and timeless styles that make it easy to layer while keeping cool.

Uniqlo has never been one to shy away from designer collaborations and loyal customers will be excited to see new pieces from long-standing designers such as JW Anderson.

Designer Claire Waight Keller has also teamed up with the brand to bring some summery pieces to the collection.

Christopher Lemaire, who heads up Uniqlo’s Research and Development Centre in Paris, has also designed a collection that leans androgynous and futuristic for Unqilo U’s Future LifeWear collection.

Uniqlo is a brand that puts functionality first but doesn’t skimp on style—a perfect match for our unpredictable Scottish weather. The global, forward-thinking clothing brand may not have released an exact date yet but keep your eye out for the shop on Princes Street this Spring.