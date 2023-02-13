The story behind the Doddie Weir Cup

SCOTLAND beat Wales on Saturday to win rugby’s Doddie Weir Cup.

Ahead of the Six Nations match, the silversmiths from Hamilton & Inches in Edinburgh reflected on how the trophy was created.

“We were privileged enough to welcome Doddie into our workshops during the crafting of the Doddie Weir Cup, a perpetual rugby union trophy established in 2018 and commissioned by the Scottish Rugby union and the Welsh Rugby union to help raise awareness of his devastating condition [motor neurone disease],” the company said.

“His warm-hearted character and enthusiasm for life touched the whole team at Hamilton & Inches, for whom meeting him and working on ‘his’ trophy has been one of the most rewarding commissions they have ever worked on.

“The trophy is made up of a striking shape, characterised by two large ‘lugs’, or handles, a resemblance not lost on Doddie and one he delighted in.

“The lid is set with a smoky quartz, and the plinth made from spalted beech, taken from the Scottish borders on Doddie’s estate.

“Embellished by his tartan, the trophy is undoubtedly ‘Doddie’; striking, elegant, courageous and ‘of Scotland’.”

