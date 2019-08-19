Make-up as easy as 1,2,3

The day to day routine of getting ready can get old and laborious fast.

During the week while I’m in the office, I like to keep things simple. I’m typically the girl on the bus or in the passenger seat of a car who’s hastily chucking on some concealer or navigating Edinburgh’s many potholes whilst attempting to apply a few coats of mascara.

If there’s any little makeup short cuts out there – I’m always happy to listen.

Over the past week or so I’ve been trying out Image Skincare’s Prevention+ daily tinted moisturiser with SPF 30+. After showering, I’ve been using it as a moisturiser and foundation and have been surprised at how lightweight and fresh the product is. It smells glorious and almost (until I look out the window into the grey abyss) has me believing I’m on holiday. The colour of the moisturiser is a bit darker than I imagined and with my being a red head with relatively fair skin, I have to be careful not to go overboard with it.

With this moisturiser, you can use it alone or as a layer under foundation for extra coverage and with a formula that’s oil-free, paraben free and easy on sensitive skin, you can feel confident you’re putting something good on your face.

Priced at £48 for 95ml, it’s expensive but if it’s a 3 in 1 you’re looking for, this offers just that.

On my eyes I’ve been testing out the Image skincare’s I BEAUTY brow and lash enhancement serum. Described as an intensive blend of peptides, conditioners and plant stem cell extracts, this serum claims to support healthy follicles and protect against breakage to improve the thickness and length of lashes.

The directions say to use the serum twice a day, in the morning in the evening. For the most part, I’ve been sticking to this and I do see a difference particularly in my brows which look fuller and thicker. I’ve had issues with my lashes for a few years as I’ve insisted on picking off my mascara and have pulled out numerous lashes with it. Only recently have my lashes begun to look full again. The serum seems to have made them look a bit longer and less sparse. It’s £50 so for that price, I’m hoping that in a couple of weeks I’ll see an even bigger improvement.

For the perfect pucker, I’ve been using Image’s ORMEDIC sheer pink lip enhancement complex. Containing avocado oil, rich in vitamin E – it’s supposed to hydrate dry lips while also enhancing the appearance of lip contours. It says there’s a subtle pink tint but it’s so subtle, I can’t see it. However, the moisture boost was noticeable and it feels nice to wear but I’m not convinced it’s worth the £25 price tag.

