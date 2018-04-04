Step into the spring with the new Walker Slaters collection

A prestigious Scottish hotel is to host a luxurious fashion show in the stunning surrounds of the world-famous Peacock Alley.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian has partnered up with tweed-tailor specialists, Walker Slater and top jeweller, Laings, for the event.

An exclusive global showcase of Walker Slater’s spring/summer collection, accessorised with sparkling jewellery from Laings, the event on 12 April marks the hotel’s first celebration of its new brand partners with a portion of proceeds going to Scottish children’s charity, Place 2 Be.

Dale MacPhee, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh said: ‘This special event brings together two of Scotland’s most iconic, homegrown luxury brands for a fantastic evening of fashion.

‘We’re looking forward to many collaborations with our new partners as together we develop a series of truly unforgettable experiences for guests and the local community throughout the year.’

Hosted by Harris Tweed’s creative director, Mark Hogarth, guests will be treated to a showcase of 28 new looks including outfits from Walker Slater’s brand new S/S collection with beautiful accessories from Laings.

The award-winning tailor will showcase its latest ladies’ collection including light and bright Harris Tweed designs that are perfect for every occasion, as well as its latest selection of linen garments for the summer.

For the modern gentleman, Walker Slater will provide outfit inspiration with its Messrs range of contemporary fits and vibrant colour patterns in tweed garments inspired by vintage sportswear.

Paul Walker, founder and head designer at Walker Slater, said: ‘Collaborations are very important to us at Walker Slater and we’re really excited to be working with Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian to give guests an exclusive preview of our latest collections for the upcoming season.’

Luxury jeweller Laings will be accessorising the outfits with an exquisite selection of fine jewellery to complement the stylish looks including exquisite diamond pieces and unique gemstone designs.

For a touch of vintage chic, Laings will also showcase its Pre-Owned Collection as well as a range of luxury timepieces from high-end brands such as Rolex, IWC, Officine Panerai and TAG Heuer.

Richard Laing, director: agreed: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be working with the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh and Walker Slater for a fabulous fashion show in the beautiful surroundings of Peacock Alley.

Walker Slater’s offering of wearable luxury perfectly complements Laings and our jewellery will add the finishing touches to catwalk looks being shown.’

The spring fashion show will take place at 5.30pm on Thursday 12 April. Priced at £18 per person, tickets for the event include an Edinburgh Gin cocktail with canapés and can be purchased on Eventbrite HERE.

£5 from each ticket sale will be donated to Place 2 Be.