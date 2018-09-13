We try the Kohler Waters Signature Facial

It’s well worth a jaunt over the new Forth Bridge and into the glorious East Neuk when you’ve a destination like the Old Course Hotel to visit.

Their luxurious Kohler Waters Spa is designed around the therapeutic benefits of water. The hydrotherapy pool was a firm favourite and I loved the hot tub in the rooftop garden.

This facial is customised to your skin’s needs so starts with a consultation. My therapist was very attentive when listening to me describe my skin concerns.

The treatment included cleansing and toning as well as intense hydration to leave my face glowing.

The relaxing back massage was an unexpected treat, as was the anti-ageing hand treatment which was much-needed.

The treatment was rounded off by lounge time in the cosy relaxation room.

£134 for 75 minutes, www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk/spa