Scottish fashion brand launches fundraiser

A Scottish clothing brand is appealing for help to raise £8000 to help bring some series fashion style to Scotland.

Edinburgh-based Sarah Clyde is the founder of le tee Paris, and has launched a Kickstarter campaign to create her new range of ponchos, to be made in the Hawick.

le tee Paris was launched in Paris at the end of last year. Sarah’s aim is to make this chic style available and affordable to everyone and the clothes are made up of everyday classic staples that can worn to dress up or down, according to the occasion.

Sarah said: ‘For the last three years I have been extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to live in the amazing city of Paris. The clothing has been inspired by my time there, and just seeing the effortless chic that resonates from French women as they simply go about their everyday lives.

‘The poncho is the newest addition to the le tee clothing range. It is a lovely soft 100% Merino wool, available in a variety of eight flattering colours. The perfect autumn cover up! The design is based on an old black and white photo of Bridget Bardot wearing a poncho in the 60s.

‘The company is now based back in Scotland following my move back from Paris earlier this year.

‘I was really keen to move some of the manufacturing back here to support the local economy, and the ponchos are as such being produced in Hawick by a local woollen mill. I felt it was the perfect opportunity to marry together classic French design, and the traditional skill and heritage of Scottish weaving and mills.

‘Scotland has such a wealth of knowledge and tradition in woven goods and I thought this could be a wonderful fusion of French classic design and Scottish textiles expertise.’

The poncho launched on Kickstarter last weekend.

The poncho itself is lovely and soft and made from 100% Merino wool. It’s available in a variety of eight colours.

Sarah chose to use kickstarter to launch the ponchos, and said: ‘It’s a great way for people to support getting a new project off the ground. There are no gimmicks or hidden costs.

‘It’s as simple as ordering from any clothing website online.

‘I hope to follow in the footsteps of other successful Scottish brands who initially used crowdfunding to expand, such as Strathberry.’

