Scottish designers at Dressed to Kilt

MORE than 65 outfits were on display on Saturday at the Dressed to Kilt fashion show’s 20th anniversary gathering in Washington DC.

Scottish designers and brands taking part in this year’s show included: Calzeat; Glenisla Kilts; Harris Tweed Hebrides; House of Cheviot; Kinalba Scottish Cashmere; Lorna Gillies; Strathmore Woolen Mills; Slanj; Totty Rocks; and Walker Slater.

This year’s theme was “Country Cool- Fashion for the Outdoors”, which highlighted looks inspired by “hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, riding, hiking, and other outdoor activities”.

Models who took to the runway for Dressed to Kilt included: Edward Beyers, a US Congressional Medal of Honour recipient; Taylor Winyard, a Scottish rower who holds a record for rowing across the Atlantic; Lesley Paterson, the screenwriter behind All Quiet on the Western Front; and Lucy Sophia Thompson, the current Miss Scotland.

For the first time ever, the show included a member of the clergy; Rev Canon Dana Corsello, the vicar of the National Cathedral in Washington DC, made her runway debut wearing the “World Peace Tartan” kilt.

Singer and Tik Tok sensation Nati Dredd also performed during the show, which raised money for the US Navy Seal Foundation.

