Passion for fashion and beauty at shopping centre

A leading shopping and leisure destination, will host an all-new fashion and beauty event this weekend.

Silverburn in Glasgow’s will host Style Seeker Live, an interactive fashion event is designed to revolutionise shopping to combine live fashion performances with a new shopping app helping shoppers to snap and shop the latest fashion trends.

The two-day event will showcase the three biggest fashion trends this autumn; metallic, animal print and tweed, alongside beauty pods offering beauty hacks and treatments from professional stylists and makeup artists, on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 September.

Stylists will be on hand to offer personal fashion advice, explaining how shoppers can use Style Seeker on the Silverburn PLUS app to snap a trend and discover similar items available in the centre, making it quicker and easier to recreate this season’s hottest looks.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy free beauty tutorials, with make-up artists ready to share their top tips on lasting lip colour, perfecting a day-to-night look and showing customers how to blend like a pro! Silverburn will also offer complimentary mini-massages to shoppers looking to really indulge.

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn, said: ‘We are looking forward to getting our shoppers at Silverburn excited by this season’s hottest fashion and beauty trends, in a way that is interactive and engaging.

‘Style Seeker Live is a brand-new event for us, but it is also a continuation of our endeavour to make finding and creating their own style even easier for consumers. The event further demonstrates our desire to inspire shoppers and offer bespoke advice when it comes to keeping up with the latest looks.’

