MsMissMrs launches ‘Womanufacture’

MSMISSMRS, the Glasgow-based community interest company that makes the famous “Empowerment Pants”, has launched its own factory, called “Womanufacture”.

Its micro-manufacturing space will allow MsMissMrs to increase the production of its Empowerment Pants and Femfoods aprons.

The proceeds from sales of the products are re-invested directly to support women and girls.

Sylvia Douglas, founding director of MsMissMrs, said: “We now have our own dedicated space in the shape of Womanufacture that will allow us to design, make and distribute all our products in-house, in turn providing more opportunities for the women and girls we strive to support.

“The team have painstakingly sourced materials from the UK and have designed our products to have as little impact on the environment as possible.

“These products will help MsMissMrs carry on our social cause and let us support and re-empower young girls and women – we cannot wait to see where this will take us.”

Roisin Robinson, Womanufacture design and manufacture lead, added: “Over the past few months, we have put so much thought and effort into getting to where we are now.

“It’s wonderful to see our hard work pay off and to receive really positive feedback already.

“As a team of working mums, it’s important to be able to work in a place that honours our lives outside of the workplace.

“We all care a great deal about what we do, every Femfoods apron and pair of Empowerment pants are made by us with love and dedication.

“This is only the beginning of Womanufacture, and we can’t wait to create even more of an impact as we aim to expand our range.”

