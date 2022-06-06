Luxury jeweller Laings names new director

LAINGS has unveiled Brian Nelson as its new retail director.

Nelson will be in charge of the jewellery chain’s shops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Southampton, as well as its Omega watches showroom in Wales.

He will also look after the company’s website and will be involved in the opening of its flagship showroom in Glasgow.

The 182-year-old business introduced its board of directors in October to help drive its £10 million expansion plan.

Nelson is the tenth director to join the board.

Stuart McDowell, who was retail director at Laings until last year, when he became managing director, said: “Brian brings a wealth of customer service experience to the team – a key area for us as we build on our legacy as a leading destination for luxury jewellery and watches.

“He has done a fantastic job of leading our retail team through the first stages of our expansion plan and his appointment to the board demonstrates the significance of the customer experience to our overall business strategy.

McDowell added: “As retail director, Brian will help lead the next phase of development for Laings, while continuing to work alongside our partners and brands to redefine a truly luxury retail experience.

“His presence on the board will bolster our leadership team, and together, we will continue to put our clients at the heart of our plans as we focus on delivering an unparalleled service.

“I am confident that with his vision and expertise for best practice, we will continue to make great strides in this ambition.”

Nelson first joined Laings in 2006 and spent six years as an assistant manager, following stints with high street jeweller Ernest Jones and a senior role at international jeweller Mappin & Webb.

He re-joined Laings in 2019 from Fraser Hart Jewellers, taking over management of the Edinburgh watch gallery, before becoming Laings’ Edinburgh manager.

Nelson moved into the role of head of retail in October.

He said: “Having held various roles across the sector, and within Laings itself – from shop floor to operations management – I can now offer my passion and expertise to the board to bring best practice together with Laings’ esteemed heritage to truly exceed client expectations.

“Laings is on a journey of evolution to challenge jewellery and watchmaking retail experiences and I’m pleased to have a part in leading this transformation as we bring innovation to every area of the business.”

