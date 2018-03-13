Clinic is waging a war on fat as people sign up

A cosmetic clinic is waging war on fat as record numbers undergo an intensive weight loss plan which offers slimmers full GP supervision and psychological support.

Edinburgh-based Dermal Clinic has revealed that enrolments for its Alevere Therapy treatment have hit an all-time high, attracting many patients who have failed to shed unwanted pounds on other programmes.

One of only three clinics in Scotland to provide Alevere Therapy, Dermal Clinic has had to recruit a further two therapists to cope with demand. The extremely high success rate includes one patient who shed nine stone.

Along with a tailored nutrition plan, patients following Alevere Therapy undergo an in-depth, monthly examination with a GP and have blood samples sent to a state-of-the-art testing laboratory.

Those tests monitor each patient for a range of factors including liver function, a precaution as the Alevere plan is designed to utilise this major organ during a metabolic process that is highly efficient at burning stored fat.

Patients also undergo weekly sessions with therapists to discuss how they have managed the nutrition and to have a health check. Those struggling can take the option to be referred to the clinical psychologist for even greater support.

Jackie Partridge, a renowned cosmetic nurse who co-founded Dermal Clinic with her husband Jarrod in 2007, said: ‘There is no doubt that Alevere demands more commitment from participants than most other programmes. That is why it is the only medically-supervised weight loss programme in the country and why it delivers such amazing results.

‘It’s not about faddy eating plans. It is about helping people to embrace healthy nutrition, an improved knowledge of food and to totally break the bad habits which can simply lead to years of yo-yo dieting.

‘Those who may have struggled to stick with other weight loss programmes have to commit deeper with Alevere and that is why we reciprocate with therapists, GPs and psychologists monitoring the patients every step of the way.

‘In fact, those who commit fully lose significant amounts of weight and never look back. They also tend to keep the weight off for the long term.”

Patients also receive weekly Lipo Massage (LPG) and Ultrasound Therapy treatments, which tighten skin and break down fat to help create a leaner frame. These methods are utilised as they don’t hold the same risks as fat reduction surgery.

Those on the programme also regularly use the clinic’s sophisticated InBody analyser. As well as recording changes in weight, it uses an array of delicate sensors to provide a far more nuanced picture of body composition, helping patients stay on track with anticipated muscle/fat ratios.

The Alevere programme is most suited to patients with 13kg (2 stones) or more to lose. Most participants strip fat at a rate of around one stone per month for women and one and a half stone for men.

Around 1,000 people per week undergo Alevere Therapy at medical clinics across the UK. Dermal Clinic in Church Hill Place, is the only clinic in Edinburgh to offer the treatment, though it is also available in both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Since its founding in 2007, Dermal Clinic has provided clients with a range of cosmetic treatments from tattoo-removal, to skin treatments and thinning eyelashes. It has provided the Alevere therapy to hundreds of patients since 2013.