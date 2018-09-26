Final push for ponchos will bring work to Hawick

A Kickstarter campaign to bring a quality new product to the Scottish Borders has reached its funding goal.

Edinburgh-based Sarah Clyde, the founder of le tee Paris, launched a Kickstarter campaign earlier this month, in a bid to create her new range of ponchos, to be made in the Hawick. She had a funding target of £8000, but 107 backers back pledged £9059 – smashing her goal.

le tee Paris was launched in Paris at the end of last year, as Sarah aims is to make chic style available and affordable to everyone and the clothes are made up of everyday classic staples that can worn to dress up or down, according to the occasion.

Sarah said: ‘We would like to thank everyone for their support. We have been overwhelmed by how much everyone is keen to support local businesses and manufacturing. We are really excited about taking this project forward, and can’t wait to start sending everyone their ponchos later this year!

‘There’s still chance to grab a poncho at a reduced price before the campaign closes on Friday. I am delighted and excited to be able to fulfil the orders, and pass the work on to the mill in Hawick.’

The poncho is the newest addition to the le tee clothing range. It is made from soft 100% Merino wool, available in a variety of eight flattering colours.

Sarah previously told Scottish Field: ‘I was really keen to move some of the manufacturing back here to support the local economy, and the ponchos are as such being produced in Hawick by a local woollen mill. I felt it was the perfect opportunity to marry together classic French design, and the traditional skill and heritage of Scottish weaving and mills.

‘Scotland has such a wealth of knowledge and tradition in woven goods and I thought this could be a wonderful fusion of French classic design and Scottish textiles expertise.’

Click HERE to find out more and support the project.