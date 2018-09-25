Wrap skirt brings style and a feminine cut to the autumn

An award-winning designer is releasing her latest functional country clothing items in time for the autumn season.

Olivia Tullett is best known for her award-winning shooting jacket and collection of beautiful yet functional country clothing, perfect for ladies wishing to take to the field in style.

Olivia’s deep love of country sports and background in fashion and design means that she knows exactly what’s required to craft something beautiful for the countryside lady and cut it to flatter.

The latest addition to the Olivia Tullett collection is the Lola Wrap Skirt (£229), a stunning twist on the classic, feminine and ever-flattering pencil skirt silhouette.

The Lola Wrap Skirt features an eye-catching asymmetric wrap front secured with three feature buttons on a piece of Olivia’s signature leather detailing, creating an elegant yet easy-to-wear garment that will quickly become a wardrobe staple. Tweed’s renaissance in autumn and winter fashion shows no sign of slowing down, and this warm, versatile fabric can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

The Lola Skirt looks just the ticket paired with sleek tights, long heeled boots and a crisp white shirt for smart occasions, but is equally well-suited to thick wool tights, warm shooting socks and snug wellingtons for a stylish and toasty day in the field.

Shown above, in a heritage forest green tweed with burnt orange paisley lining, Olivia Tullett’s Lola Wrap Skirt can be crafted from a huge range of over 200 soft, wool tweeds and an array of complimentary linings.

All of Olivia’s collections are designed and individually hand crafted in the United Kingdom, made by a country lady for a country lady.

Olivia’s aim is to create clothing that suits every shape and age of woman, so her designs can be tweaked to whatever her customers desire – for example, the Lola Wrap Skirt can be made to a longer or shorter length if required – and everything can be as bespoke as you need it to be.

Olivia Tullett’s designs include shooting coats and gilets, capes, wraps, ponchos, blazers and of course skirts, as well as shooting and fashion accessories, so there really is something for every occasion. Both the shooting and fashion collections are available to browse on the Olivia Tullett website, and there are new items being added all the time.