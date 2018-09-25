Walker Slater to reveal autumn/ winter fashions

The new autumn/winter collection from Walker Slater are to be revealed at an Edinburgh hotel.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian has partnered with the tweed-tailor specialists to showcase its latest designs at an exclusive fashion show in the stunning surrounds of the world-famous, Peacock Alley.

Hosted by Forth One breakfast presenter, Arlene Stuart will take guests through the current styles and trends for the season during an intimate evening of cocktails, canapés and fashion.

Dale MacPhee, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh said: ‘Walker Slater is known for its simple yet stylish designs that bring out the best of Scottish fabrics and the wonderful colour palettes our landscape offers. This latest collection promises to be as spectacular as the spring/summer and we are extremely pleased to be hosting the new season’s reveal.’

The event will showcase both men’s and women’s ‘looks’ from Walker Slater’s latest designs.

With layering playing a key focus, the outfits being modelled on the night will present the versatility of layering during the winter season in Scotland.

The new ladies’ collection looks at special occasion pieces, as well as every-day designs that can be dressed up or down to suit your needs. The new range continues to emulate a strong Scottish influence, being created from warm, luxury fabrics such as Harris Tweed, Shetland wool and some more sophisticated knitwear in 100% cashmere pieces.

While Walker Slater’s new men’s collection has been designed to bring a vibrant and contemporary identity to their men’s range – Messrs.

The Messrs range holds a distinct identity from the Walker Slater brand due to its Northern European style with clean lines and contrasting light. It aims to be uplifting and clean cut with interesting fabrics and fitted silhouettes, offering high quality, unique clothing that is not easily found on the high-street.

Paul Walker, founder and head designer at Walker Slater, said: ‘Our latest collection focuses on creating fashionable and comfortable looks for work, as well as a more dressed up evening look ahead of the festive season.’

The Fashion Show will take place at 5.30pm on Thursday 11 October with tickets to the show priced at £21 per person. Tickets include a selection of canapés as well as a cocktail and can be purchased on Eventbrite.