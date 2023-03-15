Two tartans launched in Edinburgh

TEXTILE designer Araminta Birse-Stewart has launched two tartans at The Scottish Textiles Showcase, a boutique in Edinburgh.

Her “Highlands at Dawn” and “Highlands at Dusk” designs were triggered by Scotland’s skies.

Birse-Stewart, founder and creative director at Araminta Campbell, explained that her inspiration for the designs came from her childhood holidays spent exploring the Highlands, with her new “Heritage” tartans drawing on the “arresting view” from her grandparent’s house in the Highlands during sunrise and sunset.

“The impressive skies depicted in the tartan showcase the clean Highland air and the display of colour over the inspiring Scottish mountains at dawn and dusk, each bringing a unique display of colour and richness of nature,” said her company.

Each of the colours used in the tartans was obtained through natural plant dyes.

Birse-Stewart said she chose The Scottish Textiles Showcase as the venue to launch her designs because founding director Kitty Bruce-Gardyne and her team have always been “passionate not only about Scottish textiles but also particularly about the Araminta Campbell brand”.

Araminta Campbell has moved to Duddingston, a turreted, gothic farmhouse on the Hopetoun Estate outside Edinburgh.

