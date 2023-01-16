Tartan Blanket Co makes TV dream come true

THE Tartan Blanket Co in Leith is making one weaver’s dream come true in a new BBC television show.

Jess Anne Clements was one of 30 contestants on the Make it at Market programme and got the chance to bring her scraf design to life.

As part of her time on the show, she was offered business mentorship, and the company offered her the chance to have her woven design turned into reality.

Her episode will be broadcast on Thursday at 4.30pm on BBC One.

“Working with the Tartan Blanket Co has been a game changer for my confidence and design ability,” she said.

“It’s been incredible learning how the process works and I’ve already learnt so much whilst developing the design for the collection.

“I can’t thank the Tartan Blanket Co enough for the opportunity.”

Emma Macdonald, the co-founder and chief executive at the company, added: “It has been a pleasure working with Jess on this project – we love to champion small businesses, and support independent makers like Jess.”

The business opened its shop on Great Junction Street in June.

