Scottish fashion labels unite for stylish release

Two Scottish fashion companies have joined forced to release a limited-edition bomber jacket.

The garmet has been created by luxury indie menswear brand FIDIR in partnership with the iconic raincoat label Hancock.

The FIDIR X Hancock bomber jacket is sure to become a style staple for the modern gentleman as the weather turns cooler.

Beautifully blurring the lines between style and practicality, the lightweight yet snug jacket is ideal for almost any sartorial situation, from the daily commute to a relaxed weekend brunch.

Available in a rich navy blue, inspired by Scotland’s inky skies and deep loch waters, the jacket also features chevron-patterned quilting, a ribbed collar and cuffs and deep pockets, with snap fastenings at the front.

The jackets are all made in Scotland by Hancock’s team of textiles experts, who make each garment by hand using traditional techniques in the label’s Glasgow factory.

FIDIR is a capsule collection of luxury, featuring tones and textures found in the rolling glens and lochs of Scotland; from heavyweight tees and capacious weekender bags, through to durable leather accessories and this new bomber jacket, which slots perfectly into the existing range.

Raincoat specialist Hancock is a giant of the Scottish textiles industry, renowned worldwide for its luxurious raincoats and jackets.

The label has previously collaborated with a range of high-profile fashion houses, including Stella McCartney, Maison Margiela, Missoni, Converse and Gieves & Hawkes, to produce incredible pieces which have featured on runways worldwide and even in the New York Metropolitan Museum.

Lord Edward Downpatrick, founder of FIDIR, said: ‘I have long been a fan of Hancock’s incredible designs and inimitable luxury, and I am delighted to be collaborating with the brand to produce this limited-edition jacket for FIDIR. I feel that this partnership brings something new and exciting to our existing offering.

‘Outerwear is something that we were hoping to develop and to be able to craft a true piece of Scotland, with such an iconic Scottish brand, is a dream come true for both myself and the FIDIR team.’

The FIDIR X Hancock quilted bomber jacket will be available exclusively from www.fidirstore.com, priced at £189.