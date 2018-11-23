Training programme ‘sew’ good, says Gok Wan

The fashion expert and award-winning TV presenter Gok Wan has praised an innovative Scottish textiles training programme.

Gok went to see the work being done by The Prince’s Foundation after touring Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

He toured the estate’s Textile Training Centre while staying at the Dumfries House Lodge, a luxury country guest house located on the 2000-acre estate.

Gok was particularly interested to hear about The Prince’s Foundation’s Future Textiles programme, which has been running for five years and aims to breathe fresh talent into Scotland’s famed fashion and textiles industry by providing skills-based training to local school pupils, students and members of the local community.

He said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure and privilege to stay at Dumfries House Lodge with my team after our event in Ayrshire. We were spoilt with a tour of Dumfries House and divine Christmas dinner in the most beautiful surroundings.

‘While at Dumfries House, I was also given the chance to visit the Textile Training Centre which was fascinating. It was a real delight to see the work that The Prince’s Foundation is doing to help fill the skills gap in Scotland’s world-famous fashion and textiles industry.

‘From chatting to the trainees and seeing some of their finished work, I think the Future Textiles programme is a great initiative as the courses clearly pay off. I loved my visit so much that I’ll be back in the new year.’

The Prince’s Foundation, formed in April as a result of consolidation of Dumfries House Trust and other charities, is headquartered at Dumfries House.

The house was saved for the nation by The Prince of Wales in 2007 and is now used to help people engage in learning experiences that promote confidence and personal development, as well as offer training in real-life skills to open up future employment opportunities.

Ashleigh Douglas, Future Textiles co-ordinator for The Prince’s Foundation, said: ‘It was a privilege to welcome Gok Wan to the Textile Training Centre and tell him about the courses we run to help fill the skills gap in the Scottish fashion and textiles industry.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming him back next year.’

The Prince’s Foundation is now the second-largest employer in East Ayrshire with more than 260 full-time and part-time staff across the house, estate and education and training programmes.