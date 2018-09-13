New pair join the Araminta Campbell team

An innovative Scottish textiles and design company has made two key appointments to help grow the business.

Edinburgh-based Araminta Campbell Limited hopes the pair will further develop its collection of luxury handwoven British alpaca accessories, interiors line and exclusive custom-tweed and tartan design service.

Corine Thompson, aged 26, joins the Studio as an in-house handweaver with responsibility for handweaving the Signature British Alpaca Collection of accessories.

A graduate of Middlesex University with a BA in Fashion Textiles, Corine’s experience has held positions in the retail sector including working with Steven Tai, a luxury womenswear brand in London Fashion Week for the launch of his A/W collection. Corine will also manage the weaving studio and mill specifications as well as yarn stocks and design assistance.

The company’s new business development manager Lucy Logan (28) has joined from luxury lifestyle stores; Petersham Nurseries in London’s Richmond and Covent Garden. A graduate from Norwich University of the Arts with a BA in Fashion Design, Lucy also worked with the buying teams at John Lewis Partnership and Selfridges.

Lucy is responsible for sales and driving commissions nationally and internationally with a focus on establishing connections for export and market visits. She is also streamlining the company’s systems implementing efficiency in new stock management and CRM systems.

Established by a young entrepreneur and artist Araminta Birse Stewart, Araminta Campbell Ltd was formed in 2014 and operated out of the Biscuit Factory, a creative hub in the city’s Bonnington Bond area. Earlier this year, the business moved to a new contemporary flagship ground floor studio with a highly authentic hand-weaving workshop, showroom and office space by the waterfront development and Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith in May 2018.

Embracing traditional craftsmanship and timeless design, Araminta and her team embrace traditional craftsmanship and timeless design.

The business has secured a number of illustrious and high profile projects include working with many established country estates, private clients and partnerships with the new luxury Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar, which is set to open later this year.

Araminta and her team also recently launched a signature Araminta Campbell Suite at the 5-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Edinburgh.

Araminta said: ‘These are key appointments in terms of the company’s growth. We are on an upward trajectory developing our product lines with a continued focus on excellence in service, innovation and collaboration across markets. We are gearing for further growth, investing in CRM and e-commerce and planning on recruiting further so it’s an exciting time for the business.

‘Scottish textiles are considered the finest in the world and with a renewed interest in provenance and niche high value brands, the industry offers an excellent career choice for many young people.

Indeed, we received a superb response to the weaving position in particular with over 50 well-suited applicants.’