Machine speeds up spinning for Shetlanders

SHETLANDERS are producing garments even faster thanks to innovative technology.

Jamieson’s Spinning was awarded £33,600 from economic development agency Highlands & Islands Enterprise (HIE) to increase capacity.

The family-owned business operates from Sandness and has invested in the latest Shima Seiki knitting machine that uses computer numerical control (CNC) technology.

This process uses computerised machines for creating knitwear, which will boost production and allow them to meet the growing demand.

The new machine will be used to produce plain knitted garments, meaning linkers can be diverted to work exclusively on the more skilled task of finishing Fair Isle garments.

The in-house production employs more than 30 staff in the spinning mill, with further staff employed at its retail outlet in Lerwick, which sells unique Shetland and Fair Isle clothing and more than 400 hand knitting yarns in five weights.

The new knitting machine will enable the company to increase production by approximately 3,000 units per year, equating to around £127,000 of sales.

Manager, Garry Jamieson said: “Sales of both our knitwear and hand knitting yarns have been growing steadily for the past 20 years.

“With HIE’s support, we have been able to invest in newer technology like this whole garment machine, adding to the eight older CNC machines we current use to produce knitwear.”

