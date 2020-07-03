Lost Stock for Kids feeds Bangladesh families

MORE families in Bangladesh will receive food parcels thanks to a Scottish technology company extending its range of charity clothing boxes.

The Lost Stock initiative was set up in May by Mallzee, the Edinburgh-based clothes shopping app.

Clothes that shops didn’t want to buy during the lockdown have been been into boxes and sold direct to the public.

The money raised by selling each box is enough to feed a family of four in Bangladesh for a week.

Many clothes making in the Asian country have been left without work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Lost Stock has added children’s clothes boxes to its line-up, alongside its women’s and men’s boxes.

Cally Russell, founder of Lost Stock and chief executive at Mallzee, said: “Launching Lost Stock for Kids is an exciting next step for us.

“The response since we launched Lost Stock has been truly amazing – we hoped to sell 50,000 boxes by the end of 2020 and sold nearly double that in the first month alone.

“We know that the covid-19 crisis is deepening amongst garment worker communities in Bangladesh and we hope that by launching Lost Stock for kids we can help many more families and avoid both a humanitarian crisis and an environmental one.

“Lost Stock allows consumers to get a great deal whilst at the same time helping a family survive this awful tragedy.”

