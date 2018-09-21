Leaving no stone unturned in jewellery business

Bespoke jewellery designer Moira Patience is the go-to girl when it comes to creating something truly unique.

A hidden gem in Edinburgh’s New Town is the showroom of jewellery designer Moira Patience on Hill Street.

Moira launched her business in 2013 having learned her craft at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, followed by time spent working with the best in the business, including Stephen Webster and Hamilton & Inches.

She said: ‘I originally started off doing silver jewellery collections which I was wholesaling to shops and selling online. About a year in, someone asked me to make an engagement ring and that sort of kicked off the whole bespoke jewellery thing.

‘Now, around 95% of my business is bespoke.

‘I’m a bit of a gemstone nut and I think that’s where a lot of jewellers miss out. There are so many amazing stones out there that clients don’t know about.

‘If there is a particular country or colour that’s really close to their heart, there can be so many options to create something really special.’