Euan’s jewellery has made him into a Glasgow gem

Euan McWhirter’s jewellery already has a glittering celebrity following, but he’s set to dazzle even more with a collection of everyday diamond pieces.

Originally from Troon, the designer – who made his name with his iconic Lucky Bitches rings, colourful cocktail rings worn by the likes of Kylie – has been based in Glasgow for eight years. Jewellery has long been an interest.

‘I liked the idea of something three-dimensional you could wear. I was always interested in how people dressed, not just in the streets but culturally.’

Euan studied jewellery design at the renowned Central Saint Martins in London.

‘I was like a wee boy from Troon thinking I knew it all, and went down to London and it was a real eye opener, but I really enjoyed it.’

Work in the UK and overseas followed, as did a stint at Erickson Beamon, the jewellery house beloved of celebrities.

‘That’s where I really found my niche, seeing the fashion side of it,’ he says.

His work features shots of colour and ornate design, alongside simpler pieces with just a hint of colour – beautiful, timeless contrasts with an element of fun.

Next up is a ‘wearable’ diamond collection later this year. ‘The idea is that you could wear something with jeans and a t-shirt, like a little diamond bracelet; so affordable, wearable diamond pieces. But I’ll still have a bit of the colour coming into it,’ he says. ‘A little bit of the fun.’

This feature was first published in 2016.