Dundee clothes makers celebrate success

THE fourth group of clothes makers to train on the Kindred Clothing (Garment Production) course are celebrating their success.

Run by Dundee-based charity Front Lounge, the course – which has received the thumbs up from the Scottish Qualifications Authority – was started by a group of young mums in 2019.

Following the latest 12-week course, 23 people have now learned how to make clothes, with the next in-take starting after Hogmanay.

The course helps anyone under the age of 25 who has an interest in fashion to change direction and retrain.

Amy Revell, 24, mum to two-year-old Leo, said: “I had just moved to Dundee when I found out about Kindred Clothing.

“I was struggling with anxiety and needed a distraction.

“Kindred Clothing gave me a break from the negative things going on in my life and really helped with my mental health.”

She added: “I’ve learnt so many skills – I’ve made a bag, lounge suit, bucket hat, and a t-shirt dress.

“Don’t get me wrong; it’s not been easy.

“I’ve been stressed, I’ve been confused, but I’ve also had such a laugh and made so many new friends.

“I’ve also learnt that patience is key and there’s always a solution.

“I’m sad it’s come to an end, but the Kindred Clothing team took a chance on me when they let me do this and gave me a focus.

“One day, I’d love to open a clothes shop in Kirriemuir for all ages and sizes.”

