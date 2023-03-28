Dressed to Kilt moves to Washington DC

THE Dressed to Kilt fashion show is moving from New York City to Washington DC to mark its 20th anniversary.

Guests at the event on Saturday will include All Quiet on the Western Front scriptwriter Lesley Paterson, record-breaking rower Taylor Winyard, and Lucy Sophia Thomson, holder of the 2022 Miss Scotland title.

Fellow guests include Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Ed Beyers and Admiral Thomas Richards, a former commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command.

This year’s theme is “Country Cool” and the runway show will highlight looks inspired by “hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, riding, and other outdoor activities”.

Organisers said: “Taking the runway will be former Navy Seals, high-profile athletes from both sides of the Atlantic, news anchors, politicians, an Oscar nominee, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, several fearless female veterans and even a live falcon.

“This year’s show will remember two of Scotland’s greatest supporters, Queen Elizabeth II as well as Sir Sean Connery, co-founder of Dressed to Kilt.”

Singer Nati Dredd will perform at the event, which will also include food and drink inspired by Scotland.

