Colhay’s offers quality knitwear inspired by Scotland

Colhay’s specialises in Scottish made, heirloom quality knitwear in contemporary fits and styles.

Founder, Ronnie Chiu, was gifted two sweaters by his father that were made in Scotland back in the 1970s.

Impressed by how long they lasted, Ronnie searched for the same knitters that made his father’s sweaters.

Eventually he found them, still making sweaters to this supreme quality. Ronnie created a knitwear collection with them, in slimmer silhouettes and updated styles, but to the same exacting quality standards as his father’s sweaters.

With the highest quality at every stage of manufacture – the world’s finest fibres, yarns and knitters – Colhay’s ensures the resulting garment is of the world’s highest quality too.

Through Colhay’s, Ronnie hopes to bring back the satisfaction of wearing and caring for a garment that stands the test of time, carries a story of craftsmanship and will be cherished for generations.

Highlights include the shawl collar cardigan, a luxuriously thick, soft winter warmer, packed with 1.2 kilograms of superfine lambswool and the luxury version of a naval favourite, the submariner, made of 100% Scottish cashmere.

Find out more at colhays.com