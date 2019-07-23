Charity event with fashion designer Betty Jackson

Betty Jackson CBE, one of the UK’s most celebrated fashion designers, is coming to Scotland.

A national patron of Smart Works, she is coming to Smart Works Edinburgh on 3 August to talk about her distinguished career in fashion and her support of dressing women in need for job interviews and a brighter future.

Betty ran her own fashion business Betty Jackson Ltd for over 37 years, as well as launching the Autograph collection for Marks and Spencer Betty Jackson Black for Debenhams. Her achievement within British fashion was recognised with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 1987 and later in 2007 with a CBE for ‘services to the fashion industry’.

Betty’s profile outside the fashion scene was raised when she became widely known for her clothes designs for the characters of Patsy and Edina in the 1990s British television comedy programme Absolutely Fabulous.

Jackson’s informal fashion talk, followed by a question-and answers session, will take place during brunch at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, on Saturday, 3 August, hosted by Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie.

All proceeds from the event will support Smart Works Edinburgh, in its mission to help unemployed and vulnerable women get into work by providing interview clothing and interview training, allowing them to look and feel their best at a crucial moment in their lives.

Over one in two women Smart Works sees will go on to get the job within a month of their interview.

Betty said: ‘It’s an honour to have the opportunity to share my story and help the local Edinburgh centre of Smart Works, a charity which is very close to my heart.

‘It was a no brainer for me to get involved with Smart Works. So many women find themselves getting side-lined and they can’t find their way back and our support points them in the right direction.

‘We had one woman who arrived at the charity with a plastic bag full of her stuff and we worked with her and gave her the confidence to go to interviews. She is now a secretary at Buckingham Palace.’

Maggie Darling, chair, Smart Works Edinburgh, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Betty to discuss her incredible career as one of the leading lights of British fashion. It’s a unique opportunity for fashion lovers to get together to hear some of Betty’s insights into running her own business. As a long-time supporter of Smart Works, Betty has an amazing understanding of the power of clothes to transform lives.’

All proceeds from the night will go towards supporting Smart Works Edinburgh in its mission to help dress, style and coach women to help them secure employment. Tickets cost £35, plus booking fee, and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Guests can enjoy pop-up shopping and fun experiences from le tee Paris, Park Lane Jewellery and Life With Style, together with hospitality by the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Find out more about Smart Works Edinburgh HERE.