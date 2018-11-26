£1 million investment is one to watch

Jeweller and diamond retailer Chisholm Hunter has opened its first flagship luxury watch boutique in Glasgow.

Set to be Scotland’s must-visit watch destination, £1 million has been invested in the high-end store in Glasgow’s Argyll Arcade, which features exclusive brands Breguet, Blancpain and Glashutte Original.

Breguet, the brand worn by iconic figures through the ages including Winston Churchill, Napoleon Bonaparte and Marie Antoinette is known for its luxury watches, some of which are priced at well over £1 million.

Chisholm Hunter offers Breguet watches ranging from £7000 to well over £100,000. Founded in 1775 by Abraham-Louis Breguet, the brand creates watches which are masterpieces with unrivalled precision.

Whilst Blancpain, established in 1735 in the Swiss Jura by Jehan-Jacques, is the world’s oldest watchmaker. Timepieces are available at Chisholm Hunter ranging from around £6000 to over £40,000. Blancpain is passionate about innovation and this quest for invention is still a driver to this day as the brand commits to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking.

Germany’s Glashutte Original watches available from Chisholm Hunter start from £4,000 reaching £80,000. The brand’s roots reach back to 1845 and embodies innovative German watchmaking where traditional craft skills meet state-of-the-art production technologies. The result is the creation of exclusive timepieces which boast both extreme precision and timeless elegance.

Chisholm Hunter’s flagship store will also stock premium brands including Parmigiani Fleurier and Bremont.

The retail space – which extends over two floors – features a VIP viewing room complete with champagne bar to provide the ultimate high-end shopping experience.

The investment in the new store follows the company almost doubling it sales over the last four years making it the fastest growing jeweller in the UK and this latest offering brings Chisholm Hunter’s portfolio of retail outlets across the UK to 24.

Harry Brown, Chisholm Hunter’s managing director and gemmologist is proud to be opening the new store in Glasgow.

He said: ‘Chisholm Hunter is a family business which was first established in Glasgow in 1857. The launch of our flagship store in Argyll Arcade underlines our commitment to Glasgow and is an important milestone for the company.

‘It is also a fitting tribute to our roots and our first store of “10,000 Wonders”, which opened on Chisholm Street in the Victorian era.

‘The company still retains the same values and we remain focused on showcasing the world’s leading brands while providing a premium shopping experience which exceeds all expectations.’