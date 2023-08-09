Calling Time: clock ticks on online charity auction of one-off watches

Lyon & Turnbull is set to auction off nine watches to help support cancer charity Maggie’s.

The EveryWatch sale of original timepieces will take place online from 16-23 August.

It features watches specially created for the sale, and includes; Christopher Ward, Fears, Isotope, Sartory Billard, Paulin, Studio Underd0g, Bamford, William Wood and internationally renowned Glasgow-based studio, anOrdain.

Lyon & Turnbull’s head of watches, Sarah Fergusson, who came up with the concept of the EveryWatch sale, is a keen collector and enthusiast.

The sale is also being supported by the world’s number one watch podcast, Scottish Watches, which has been running since 2019.

‘Lyon & Turnbull has a strong track record supporting charities doing valuable work,’ said Sarah.

‘This auction, to which the brands have generously donated, will allow us to raise funds for Maggie’s which provides free support to those with cancer and their families.

‘All proceeds raised from the sale will go directly to Maggie’s.

‘The auction offers the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind timepiece, each created specifically for this sale and featuring EveryWatch branding to mark the occasion.’

Rikki Daman from Scottish Watches said: ‘We are excited to have so many amazing designers and watchmakers all doing their bit for charity getting involved in EveryWatch.

‘From independents through to the biggest brands in the UK there’s something for everyone.’

Samantha Lea from Maggie’s said: ‘Maggie’s is extremely grateful for the support from Lyon & Turnbull and Scottish Watches.

‘We want to say a huge thank you to the manufacturers and craftsmen who have created the stunning timepieces for this exciting auction.

‘Our centres provide free psychological, emotional, and practical support for anyone affected by a diagnosis of cancer including family and friends.

‘We are almost entirely funded by voluntary donations. 100% of the funds raised through this auction will go towards the running of our Glasgow and Edinburgh centres and will ensure that our visitors can access vital support when they need it.

‘The money raise will go towards the running of our Glasgow and Edinburgh centres, both of which provide invaluable support for people living with cancer, as well as their families and friends.’

To view the timed online sale, visit Lyon & Turnbull HERE.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.