British Wool wants farmers to be fashion models

FARMERS will be turned into fashion models for next month’s Royal Highland Show by British Wool.

The promotional body wants “people with an agricultural background” to model garments at the event in Edinburgh.

Farmers have until 12 May to apply for the gig, which will include “showcasing the best of British wool across a wide range of brands including one of the late Dame Vivienne Westwood’s favourites, Harris Tweed, and Lochcarron of Scotland”.

Graham Clark, marketing director at British Wool, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to champion British wool at the Royal Highland Show, the pinnacle of the agricultural calendar in Scotland and [host] of the World Shearing Championships.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people to model in front of thousands of people, wearing some of the most well-known brands in the UK.”

He added: “British wool is integral to our fashion and interior industries.

“Consumers are becoming more conscious of sustainability when it comes to purchasing clothing, which is great to see, and brands have a responsibility to be transparent when it comes to the origin of their fabrics and materials.

“There will be exclusive special discounts at the show for people to shop their favourite British wool brands whilst supporting our British farmers.”

