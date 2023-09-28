Top beauty and skincare products for the colder days

SEARCHING for the perfect birthday gift? Or looking to spruce up your skincare regime through autumn and winter? Rosie Morton and Morag Bootland have you covered with their ultimate beauty and skincare guide. So, whether it’s a hand lotion, a face oil or even a lash conditioner, Scottish Field‘s Beauty and Skincare Guide will help you feel your best.

Ishga Hydra+ Marine Cream, RRP £125, www.uk.ishga.com

If you’re partial to a spa day there’s a very good chance you’ll have had the pleasure of using some of ishga’s products already, as they are the product of choice for some of the countries finest spas. This Hydra+ Marine cream is a new formula developed over the company’s ten years of expertise in seaweed, science and skincare. Ishga’s eco-friendly, organic moisturisers are hand-made in the Outer Hebrides using seaweed harvested around the islands. This new advanced formula blends deeply nourishing hyaluronic acid with the antioxidant properties of seaweed, prickly pear, the ancient Hebridean healing power of Lus Nan Laogh (made from the boiled leaves of the bogbean plant), as well as shea butter, argan oil, rose geranium and frankincense. It really does smell divine. This is sustainable Scottish skincare at its best and even after just a few days of use my skin felt softer and more supple with a healthy glow.

Seilich, Gardeners Hand Lotion (200ml, RRP £28), Cleansing Gel (RRP £26), Lip Balm (20ml, RRP £12), Meadow Face Oil (30ml, RRP £52), Wild Rose Moisturiser (60ml, RRP £45), www.seilich.co.uk

Seilich is the sort of brand that I have long been searching for. Scottish, meadow grown, and completely natural (in the truest sense of the word), these products are not just good for you, they’re good for the environment too. It was founded by botanist Dr Sally Gouldstone and was born out of her love for nature. She created wildflower meadows in the Lothians to provide sanctuary for a range of wildlife including bees, butterflies, birds and bats, and uses the home-grown botanicals in her products. For starters, the Botanical Cleansing Gel (which contains peppermint and chamomile floral waters) has a gorgeous cooling effect on the skin. It has also, remarkably, helped reduce the redness of my breakout-prone skin! After this, you may wish to apply the Wild Rose and Mallow Moisturising Lotion which is suitable for even sensitive skin. It leaves my skin looking dewy and (more importantly) feeling nourished. The Meadow Lip Balm – with its locally collected beeswax, honesty oil, chickweed, dandelion, plantain and chamomile – soothes unhappy, chapped lips.

By far my favourite product, though, is the Gardeners’ Hand Lotion. It has completely rejuvenated my hands (that were in dire need of some TLC) and my friends and family are already sold on it too. It contains peppermint and nettle (which are intensely soothing and restorative) and lunaria ‘honesty’ oil (which works as an effective natural moisturiser). Seilich is a brand that helps you to look after yourself, without supporting harsh production methods that are detrimental to our precious environment. Highly recommend!

Raven Botanicals Equilux Glow Potion, RRP £28, www.ravenbotanicals.co.uk

I’ve never been one to wear foundation every day, but the older I get the more uneven my skin tone has become. This glow potion is the perfect illuminating base for foundation, but it’s also great on its own for everyday use to even out colour and give a natural healthy glow. Made with argan, camellia and safflower botanical oils I found this potion left my skin feeling hydrated and smooth. If you love this then you might also want to try the Spellbind Serum, a bio-retinol boost for dry and mature skin that smells amazing and is perfect as we go into the colder months. I pop it on in the evening before bed so that I can drift away enjoying the scent and knowing it’s working its magic as I sleep. Raven Botanicals’ products are made in small batches in Scotland using natural and ethical ingredients and are palm oil, soy and cruelty free.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland 2023 Advent Calendar, RRP £70 (contains £150 worth of products), www.arran.com

It’s never too early to start planning! Buying in the requisite advent calendars before they sell out is a recipe for a stress-free December. But this is an advent calendar like no other. Containing heavenly products that are worth £150, the ARRAN Sense of Scotland perfume and fragrance calendar will have you (or your very lucky loved one) racing out of bed in the morning to open the next window! It includes 25 treats (with limited edition seasonal fragrances as well as Sense of Scotland’s best-sellers), ranging from shampoos and conditioners to shower gels, candles and home fragrances. Without spoiling all of the surprises, my personal favourite is the sumptuous Lochranza Bath & Shower Gel (which my other half has now taken for his own) and the After the Rain 8cl Candle (which I will guard with my life!) Upgrading from a standard chocolate advent calendar to this luxurious treat will earn you many brownie points. Alternatively, just treat yourself…

Neom Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep Magnesium Bath Milk, 300ml, RRP £40, www.neomorganics.com

As the nights begin to draw in, the thought of ending a busy day soaking in the tub with a good book, or just a flickering candle for company is growing more and more appealing. Add NEOM Organics’ magnesium bath milk to the mix and you’ll elevate bath-time to another level of self-care. Magnesium is a fantastic cleanser and aids skin hydration, as well as helping to relax tired muscles. Blended with antioxidant packed vitamin E, softening aloe vera and a blend of lavender, chamomile, patchouli, jasmine, sweet basil, lavandin and cedarwood, this silky bath milk fills your bathroom with entirely natural fragrance aiding relaxation while caring for your skin. If you’re in need of a de-stress and a good night’s sleep then this may well be the perfect way to spend an evening.

The Face Planner, The Revitaliser (50ml, RRP £72), The Protector (50ml, RRP £72), www.thefaceplanner.com

This new brand comes from Emma Dobie, a Scottish-born lifestyle entrepreneur. She is passionate about simplifying skincare, particularly in the run-up to big moments like weddings, where there are a dizzying number of product options on the market. Emma was inspired by ingredients grown in Tuscany and, after being introduced to Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, worked collaboratively to create these beautiful products. The Protector is a rich, gel-cream moisturiser which leaves your skin sumptuously soft, reduces redness and intensely hydrates. Follow this with an SPF and you’ll be ready to take on the harsher, cooler days. The Revitaliser, meanwhile, is a weekly face mask. If you’re anything like me, setting aside ‘me-time’ is not a strong point. However, this has already forced me to introduce a Sunday skincare ritual. It is light to apply and leaves your skin bright and radiant.

Cocorosa Beauty Brighten and Glow Powder Cleanser and Mask, RRP £28, www.cocorosa.co.uk

Cocorosa was founded by Scottish aromatherapist and award-winning skincare formulator, Fiona Tutte. Fiona prides herself on creating multi-tasking therapeutic products and this triple-action treatment can be used as a cleanser, exfoliator or a mask. For daily cleansing a small amount of powder can be mixed with water and/or Cocorosa’s Neroli Cleansing Oil and massaged into the skin before rinsing. A mix of the powder and cleansing oil can also be used to exfoliate away dead skin cells or to create a creamy and luxurious face mask (just add a bit more Neroli oil). Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, coconut and oats this cleanser leaves my skin clean, smooth and hydrated. I’m also a fan of Cocorosa’s Blue Chamomile soothe balm, which again has multiple uses. I’m finding it a great way to keep my hands soft as the cold weather and inevitable dry skin creeps in.

Highland Soap Co, Wild Scottish Raspberry Hand & Body Organic Lotion, 300ml (RRP £13.95), Peppermint Foot Cream, 120ml (RRP £14.50), www.highlandsoaps.com

If you’ve not yet come across Highland Soaps, then you’re in for a treat! They are a family-run maker of soap and skincare products based (of course) in the heart of the Highlands. They make all their products by hand in their workshop which is nestled between the 13th-century Old Inverlochy Castle and the River Lochy, and overlooks the iconic Ben Nevis. None of their products are tested on animals, and with the exception of products containing organic honey are suitable for vegans.

Their Wild Scottish Raspberry Hand & Body Lotion smells so deliciously sweet and provides long-lasting moisture. It is beautifully smooth and doesn’t leave you feeling sticky. The Peppermint Foot Cream, meanwhile, is a new favourite for me. A little goes a long way with this nourishing product, and is such a treat at the end of a long day. A must for any busy bee who has, like me, neglected their feet during summer.

Edinburgh Skincare Company Reverie Solid Hand Cream Bar, RRP £12, www.edinburghskincare.com

I really love these solid hand cream bars. Not only are they perfect for travelling and carrying around in your handbag without fear of a disastrous leakage, but they smell AMAZING. This is the third scent I’ve tried from the range and for anyone who is inclined to stop and smell the roses this is sure to be a winner. The cream bar melts into skin effortlessly, leaving hands feeling soft and moisturised and smelling incredible. The tin packaging is gorgeous and the bars last for ages, when they do eventually run out you can order a refill to pop into your tin. I’m also a big fan of their anti ageing serum which is the perfect antidote as my skin ages and needs more hydration than ever before. As if this isn’t enough to love, Edinburgh Skincare Company’s products are 100% natural, made in Scotland and never tested on animals.

Irene Forte, White Wine Body Cream (200ml), RRP £105, www.ireneforteskincare.co.uk

When it comes to skincare, Irene Forte – the daughter of Sir Rocco Forte, the man behind Edinburgh’s illustrious Balmoral Hotel – believes in proven formulas mixed with a touch of luxury. She conducts clinical and consumer trials on all of her products and this hydrating body cream is among the top picks for refreshing and softening the skin. Sicilian organic white wine, hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5 and beech bud help to condition the skin, while vitamin E, grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil and olive oil get to work on supporting your skin’s natural barriers. The product is incredibly lightweight and absorbs instantly. As far as I’m concerned, it is essential to sip a glass of vino while applying this white wine body cream… After all, what’s luxury without a little indulgence?

Essence of Harris Seilebost Hand and Body Lotion, RRP £17, www.essenceofharris.co.uk

It’s really tricky to choose a favourite scent from Essence of Harris’s range. But a recent trip to the island brought visits to some of the beaches that their products are named for. My favourite was Seilibost with its turquoise water, white sand, grassy dunes and beautiful rocks, so I plumped for this one. The fragrance is wonderfully woody and rich with top notes of plum and pomegranate, patchouli and rose, as well as cedarwood and musk, delivering a calming scent that really lasts. The hand and body lotion is rich and vanishes quickly into the skin leaving hands soft, especially after washing with the matching hand and body liquid. I love the understated packaging and it looks great in my bathroom.

Ermana, Revive Face Oil, 30ml RRP £26, www.ermana.co.uk

Prevention is always better than cure, and before the colder days begin to wreak havoc with your skin, now is the time to source the products that will help protect it from the elements. Here with her Revive Face Oil is Claire Gray, founder of Scottish natural skincare company Ermana. She is on a mission to encourage us to think before we apply. What are we really putting on our bodies? Each of Claire’s products is made using natural, organic ingredients. All of the products are blended at Claire’s home in Glasgow and are ideal for sensitive skin. The Revive Face Oil is made using macadamia oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E, lavender oil, and frankincense essential oil, all of which combine to make a product that supports your skin’s natural radiance and vitality. It is vegan-friendly, and the rich blend is a treat to apply. If you’re looking for a home-spa sensation, this is the product for you.

Jorum Studio Gorseland perfume, RRP £84 for 30ml, www.jorumstudio.com

If you’re not quite ready to let go of the heady scent of summer in Scotland then this might just be the scent for you. Packing a coconuty punch, much like the golden blooms of the bush it is named for, Gorseland provides a burst of the tropics with lemon and pineapple weed, balanced with floral lavender and elderflower, which is rounded off with some undeniably Scottish herbal and earthy notes. I love this blend of sunny fruity and floral fragrances with the depth of greenery and wood all the more because it is made right here in Scotland.

The White Company, Nourish Magnesium Body Lotion, 250ml, RRP £25, www.thewhitecompany.com

The White Company may be a high street name, but it’s a family favourite for a reason! With notes of oat, bergamot and amber, this luxurious moisturiser promises to relax the mind and body – and we all need a bit of that to balance out the stresses of modern day life! The moisturiser soaks in really well and doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy. It contains aloe vera which is said to be excellent for hydration. What’s more, the bottle is beautiful in its simplicity meaning that it will sit nicely in almost any bathroom. This really is the perfect post-bath treat and a gorgeous gift for friends and family. White Company products are never tested on animals, and they are vegan-friendly.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, RRP £129, www.revitalash.co.uk

I’ve always been quite proud of my brows, but my lashes are a whole other story. Of course, there are countless ways to enhance these, but if you want naturally fabulous lashes without the upkeep of extensions or lash lifts and without the faff of false lashes then look no further. Developed by ophthalmologists, this conditioner protects lashes against breakage, while improving their health and flexibility, making them look fuller and longer. At the time of writing I’ve been using Revitalash for three weeks. I pop it onto cleansed lashes in the morning, although you can do it in the evening if you prefer. And I’ve already noticed my lashes improving. They appear to have more curl and look thicker and healthier. The formula is hypoallergenic and can be used along with extensions if you have them. It takes seconds to apply with the delicate brush provided and the results make the price tag well worthwhile.

Beatitude, Replenish Night Oil, 30ml, RRP £38, www.beatitudeproducts.co.uk

In days gone by, face oils had a tendency to clog up your skin and leave it feeling worse off than before. But with Beatitude’s Replenish Night Oil, I have been completely converted! This is a highly nourishing oil, but is easily absorbed, meaning that your skin locks in the moisture and feels silky smooth. It also smells divine. With bioactive plant oils including rosehip oil (which is high in vitamin C), vitamin E, oat oil, evening primrose oil, squalene and black cumin seed oil, it really is a heavenly product to use before heading to bed. Even better? It takes seconds to apply. Beatitude is run by beauty therapist and aromatherapist, Rebecca O’ Connor who believes that beauty products should promote a sense of happiness, calm and well-being.

Sisley Ginkgo Gua Sha, RRP £115, www.sisley-paris.com

A facial massage tool used in traditional Chinese medicine, this gua sha is sculpted to perfectly fit the contours of your face. Designed to be used morning and night as part of your facial care routine, the pretty gold ginkgo-leaf-shaped tool comes with a step-by-step guide to techniques for the perfect anti-ageing massage. Using the different edges of the gua sha to target different areas of the face with smoothing, lifting, sculpting and stimulating movements allows for a relaxing moment as you wake or prepare for sleep, as well as assisting the skin to absorb your chosen beauty products. The Sisley gua sha is crafted from naturally cooling zamac alloy to refresh and relax the skin making it appear smoother with fewer fine lines.

Olverum Bath Oil, 125ml, RRP £43.50, www.uk.olverum.com

This is a really special treat for your bath-time. When a blend of oils has been around for just shy of a century, you know there’s got to be something a bit special about it. A little goes a long way and the luxurious blend of oils create a cocoon of scent to transport you to a restorative and relaxing place for mind and body. Skin feels soft and moisturised and popping on your pyjamas as the scent lingers is an absolute joy. Just don’t leave the bottle by the side of the bath, or like me, you may well find that your husband has taken a liking to it too!

Angela Langford Bloom & Glow Facial Oil, RRP £20.50, www.angelalangford.com

If, like me, you suffer from sensitive skin, you might be a wee bit wary about trying new products. This face oil’s blend of chia seeds and sea buckthorn is designed to calm inflammation, leaving your skin looking radiant. For hydration and protection there’s vitamin E, Q10 and evening primrose. For repair and balancing there’s chia seeds, rose hip, omega 3 and jojoba. For calming and nurturing there’s bisabodol, derived from chamomile and sea buckthorn, while rose geranium helps cleanse and clear the skin. I like to use a couple of spots of this oil before my moisturiser in the evening so that it can work wonders while I sleep.