Scots cosmetic nurse and clinic chasing UK titles

A reputed Scottish cosmetic nurse and her clinic will go head-to-head with the industry’s leading practitioners at this year’s national aesthetic awards.

Jackie Partridge, co-founder and clinical director of Dermal Clinic in Morningside, Edinburgh, and her dedicated team are finalists at this year’s Aesthetics Awards – being recognised in the Best Clinic in Scotland and Best UK Nurse categories.

The Aesthetics Awards 2018 recognises practitioners, companies and organisations that endorse best practice, deliver outstanding customer service and demonstrate unprecedented skill.

Around 800 guests are expected to gather at the ceremony in December, celebrating the achievements of their peers in 26 different categories.

Jackie said: ‘It is such a delight to be nominated for not just one but two awards at this year’s Aesthetics Awards.

‘The cosmetic industry is a very competitive market, with a lot of very highly skilled practitioners making waves in their field. It truly is an honour to be nominated alongside them.

‘However, we wouldn’t be on the shortlist without our hard-working, dedicated team who do an outstanding job day in and day out. They are the driving force behind our success and the reason patients leave with smiles on their faces.

‘Congratulations to all of those who have made the shortlist and we look forward to attending the event in December.’

Earlier this year, Jackie and Dermal Clinic celebrated two double whammy wins at leading industry events – taking home Best Independent Nurse Prescriber in Scotland and Best Clinic in Scotland at The Look Awards 2018, and Best Clinic in Scotland and Highly Commended Best Nurse in Scotland at Scotland’s Medical Aesthetic & Cosmetic Awards.

Despite success on the awards front, Jackie – who is one of the founding members of the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses (BACN) – has remained focused on raising the issue of global nursing standards and stronger industry regulations.

In June, Jackie presented to a 2,000-strong audience of industry professionals at the ‘Beauty Through Science: International Aesthetic Medicine Congress’ in Stockholm, as well as attending the Global Nurse Faculty on behalf of pharmaceutical giant, Galderma.

Jackie added: ‘There is never a dull moment in my job – I’m either sharing my experiences or techniques on stage or helping a patient look and feel better in their own skin.

‘There is no better feeling than seeing a patient walk out the door with a new lease of life and a boost in confidence.

‘Patients should feel safe in the knowledge that their treatment is being performed by a qualified, experienced practitioner – sharing knowledge and tips is just one of the ways that we can progress global best practice.

‘My job can be demanding at times but I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love what I do.’

Winners of the Aesthetics Awards 2018 will be announced at a glitzy ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, London on Saturday 1 December.

Multi-award-winning Dermal Clinic, located on Church Hill Place in Morningside, offers state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments performed by medically-qualified practitioners.