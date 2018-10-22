Salon group delighted to take top Scottish title

Luxury Edinburgh salon group Zen Lifestyle scoop Scottish Salon of the Year 2018 at the Professional Beauty Regional Awards

Edinburgh-based salon group Zen Lifestyle is celebrating having won Scottish Boutique Salon of the Year 2018.

It received the title at the prestigious Professional Beauty Regional Awards, the Oscars of the beauty industry. This accolade follows on from Zen winning UK Salon of the Year 2018 at the national awards.

The Professional Beauty Awards are the most prestigious and established in the country for the beauty, spa, nails and aesthetics markets.

Zen Lifestyle beat off competition from around Scotland at the annual awards ceremony with their iconic Bruntsfield salon impressing the judges on commitment to innovation, customer service and industry leading training programmes to ensure highly skilled and motivated therapists.

Zen Lifestyle owner and founder Fiona Fowley said: ‘We were crowned UK Salon of the Year 2018 earlier this year but this regional award is so important to us and such an honour as there was so much stiff competition from some great salons around Scotland.

‘Zen Bruntsfield was our first salon back in 1999 and to have it win Boutique Salon of the Year two years running, some 19 years since our inception, is amazing.

‘Our success is really down to the incredible team and highly skilled therapists who make Zen Lifestyle what it is. This coveted award is a testament to the hard work of each and every one of the skilled therapists.’

Zen Lifestyle has also been shortlisted for UK Employer of the Year 2018 and UK Therapist of the Year at the national Professional Beauty Awards 2019 in February next year.

With two prestigious salons located across the city centre and 23 national awards, Zen Lifestyle offers a wide range of acclaimed treatments ranging from relaxing spa treatments, advanced skincare facials and medical cosmetics to their famed brow bars and waxing appointments, using high-end products.

Zen lifestyle is also home to a skin clinic offering minor cosmetic procedures, including wrinkle relaxing injections and dermal fillers, hosted by famous cosmetic doctor to the stars, Dr Rita Rakus, whose team is flown up from their Knightsbridge clinic every month.

Recent treatment introductions include ULTRAcel (non-surgical medical face-lift), Radio Frequency skin tightening, Ultrasound fat reduction, and Rejuvapen electronic skin needling.

Zen Lifestyle is a collection of multi-award winning salons in Edinburgh that offer treatments from highly trained therapists, set in luxurious and tranquil spa-like surroundings.

Founder Fiona Fowley opened Zen Lifestyle in 1999 offering an exquisite ‘Sanctuary in the City’ – a complete beauty experience for clients with the widest range of treatments and therapies under one luxurious roof in Bruntsfield. State-of-the-art flagship salon and skin clinic launched on Hanover Street in 2011.