Rest and recuperate with Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian Spa

You’ve braved the shops the week before Christmas. You’ve danced till dawn at the office party. And today, the cat tore down the tinsel for the 300th time.

Burning the candle at both ends is part and parcel of the festive season, but with winter solstice finally here it is time to recalibrate for the longer, brighter days ahead. This year, for me, that meant perfecting the art of doing nothing. Or, as Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian Hotel Guerlain Spa like to put it, tapping into my ‘body’s ability to self-repair and re-align’ with a 90-minute Grounding Ritual massage.

This particular treatment is described as ‘sacred time for you to allow healing in’. It is a massage that provides you with space and time to reconnect to source, and then (with a spring in your step) throw yourself headlong into the upcoming festivities at Christmas and New Year. I was, of course, completely sold on this idea, and so headed happily into the beautiful spa on a cold, blustery day.

What products are used?

As well as 111SKIN products, the spa uses an array of heavenly Ground Wellbeing products. Christie, my masseuse, offered me three options: BEO, Ground Wellbeing’s ‘uplifting’ scent with lemon, grapefruit and coriander seeds; TALAMH, with ‘balancing’ aromas of sweet orange and geranium bourbon; or CODLADH, which is best for rest and relaxation and has notes of chamomile and lavender. (A fourth option, made specifically for youngsters and pregnant women, is also available). If Christie’s positively beatific aura was anything to go by, there was going to be enough R&R involved, so I opted for BEO’s ‘uplifting’ scent to counteract the gloomy weather outside.

What does the massage include?

The first part of the massage hones in on tension held down the back of your body. Warm cloths are placed over your heels and soles of your feet, before tightness is worked out of your legs and arms. By the time your back, neck and shoulders are being worked on, the rich aromas of the Ground Wellbeing products are also working their magic on the senses. The second half of the massage focuses on the front side of your body, teasing out any remaining knots that are being held along your collarbone and neck. You can opt for the 60-minute (£140) or 90-minute (£190) massage, with the latter option adding time for your face and scalp, using soothing Ground Gua Sha stones.

What happens afterwards?

After the massage you are led to the Relaxation Room which has been designed with rich dark chocolate and brass accents, and a pot of Grounding cinnamon spiced tea is brought to you. Revelling in the peace while breathing in the aromas of the products on your skin is easily one of the best antidotes to winter blues. Far from leaving sleepy or lethargic, I practically bounced out the door, ready to tackle the remaining Christmas shopping. All that remains is to save up for my next visit…

Why not add on a Christmas Afternoon Tea experience at the end of your Grounding Ritual massage? (£65 per adult for Afternoon Tea, including a welcome cocktail; £30 per child). Available until 4 January 2023.

Alternatively, The Waldorf Astoria Guerlain Spa is currently offering ‘A Festive Touch of Luxury’ package (£195pp) which includes your choice of a Caledonian Chic Full Body Massage or Signature 111SKIN Harley Street Facial, plus one-hour use of the leisure facilities and Christmas Afternoon Tea with a cocktail in their beautiful Peacock Alley dining area.