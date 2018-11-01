New Scottish partner for beauty clinic

A global beauty brand has announced a Scottish spa and beauty partner for its flagship Glasgow clinic.

The Margaret Dabbs London brand, synonymous with innovation and cutting edge pioneering treatments which combine both medical expertise for feet and hands with and beauty, is globally renowned for the quality of the foot and hand treatments provided and their results driven luxurious products for feet, hands and legs.

They have announced a new partnership with Scottish brand ishga, the prestigious Hebridean skincare range that specialises in anti-ageing skincare using locally sourced, nutrient-rich and sustainably harvested seaweed.

Ishga is an organic spa and skincare range from the Hebrides, with the name ishga derived from the Gaelic word for water. The Western Isles have some of the cleanest waters in the world where ishga sustainably hand harvest seaweed to produce their 100% organic ingredient for the skincare range.

Margaret Dabbs London opened its first Scottish clinic in 2017 in the heart of Glasgow’s business district and its portfolio consists of 10 clinics in the UK, including four in London and one in Dubai.

CEO and founder Margaret Dabbs said: ‘We aim to offer our clients the most desirable treatments in the market and as soon as we discovered ishga and delved into the product and its Scottish heritage, we knew it was a perfect fit for the Glasgow clinic.

‘We will offer several of their anti-ageing face and body therapies including the ishga signature massage as well as reflexology which helps aid the body’s natural healing process and can treat a range of conditions from anxiety to migraines.

‘Clients can also take advantage of the ishga ‘core’ treatments including a rejuvenating express facial that’s designed to revitalise and repair, plus a hot stone massage, and a bespoke ishga mens facial. From top to toe we want to ensure we go above and beyond our clients expectations in terms of offer and expertise.’

Leon Trayling founder of ishga said: ‘ishga is a luxury organic skincare range that focuses on high quality results driven products, we believe this fits very well with the Margaret Dabbs ethos and the treatments will complement the overall offering.’

The ishga treatments are available to customers at the Glasgow clinic on Bothwell Street.