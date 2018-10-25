‘Clean’ beauty fans given access to UK marketplace

An award-winning Scottish spa group has launched a new marketplace for the flourishing clean beauty sector.

PURE Spa & Beauty, which has spas in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, aims to provide a fresh way for consumers to discover and buy emerging clean beauty brands.

The PURE Beauty Zone will take the guess work and confusion out of checking lists of ingredients on product packs, with a guarantee that every product sold adheres to strict criteria, including no animal testing, parabens, heavy metals or other toxins.

The new marketplace will source and sell a carefully curated range of clean, top quality face, hair and bodycare brands – online at https://purebeautyzone.co.uk and in the outlets.

Exciting new clean beauty brands will be added regularly to the PURE Beauty Zone range, with an initial five featuring at launch: Myroo, Tabitha James Kraan, Eden’s Theory, eyeSlices and Oilixia, alongside PURE Spa & Beauty’s own range of premium, clean face and body products.

In an industry first, PURE has trained its entire team of therapists in the science of clean beauty so they can provide every client with sensible, professional and individually-tailored advice on toxin-free ingredients – without the hype or spin.

PURE has teamed up with The Clean Hub – a beauty accelerator founded in 2017 by Californian entrepreneur

Raquel Wing to nurture start-up clean beauty businesses – to source the best new brands on the market.

This new initiative will further PURE Spa & Beauty’s commitment to sustainable, accessible, ethical and results-driven products and treatments – as well as providing a way for PURE’s pioneering CEO and founder Becky Woodhouse to support fledgling beauty entrepreneurs, by offering high profile retail exposure in spas and online along with marketing support.

Becky Woodhouse – recently unveiled as a participant in the 2018 EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program – commented: ‘Clean beauty is booming, but there is growing confusion and marketing spin, and quite a reckless use of terms such as “natural”, “green” and ‘clean”. There is sometimes little regard for the truth, and this erodes trust and is damaging for the whole sector.

‘The PURE Beauty Zone aims to bring clarity and transparency to the market on behalf of consumers. We want people to be able to try amazing clean products they can trust, without having to check and research every ingredient on the bottle. This is backed up with the honest advice of PURE’s expert therapists who can cut through the hype to find what’s really going to work for each individual customer.’

The Clean Hub founder Raquel Wing added: ‘The PURE Beauty Zone is a very exciting new opportunity for Clean Hub businesses, providing them with valuable access to eight retail outlets, an online shop and over 100,000 PURE clients each year, as well as a team of industry professionals to share and promote their products on a daily basis.

‘We are creating an exciting framework for these businesses and for beauty consumers that will be here for the long term, not just while ‘clean’ is trending.’

PURE Spa & Beauty was founded 16 years ago in Edinburgh and is now at the forefront of the wellness and spa sector with a pioneering approach to operating premium urban day spas in accessible locations.

All PURE Beauty Zone products are guaranteed to be free from animal testing, BHA / BHT, ethoxylated ingredients, formaldehydes, heavy metals, hydroquinone, parabens, and petroleum derived chemicals, phthalates and synthetic fragrance.