Arran supports Arran Trust with donations

THE Arran Trust is receiving donations from Arran Sense of Scotland, the toiletries maker known formerly as Arran Arromatics.

The trust, which was launched in 2010, funds projects that help to look after the island’s environment and landscape.

Last year, Arran Sense of Scotland launched its “Naturals” collection.

The company is donating 5% from sales of the new range at its Home Farm store on Arran to the trust.

The donation works out at £1 for each bottle sold.

Sheila Gilmore, the charity’s chief executive, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that Arran Sense of Scotland is supporting the Arran Trust in this way.

“Hopefully many community groups will benefit by applying for funding through the trust’s website.”

Kevin Meechan, chief executive at Arran Sense of Scotland, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Arran Trust to preserve everything that is special about our island home, the Isle of Arran, which is our inspiration and at the heart of our brand.

“Sustainability is a priority for our business and this partnership is another step in that journey.”

The trust was created with support from five businesses and now has nearly 40 companies supporting its work.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s fashion and beauty pages.

Plus, don’t miss more fashion each month in Scottish Field magazine.