10 ways the bride can stay stress-free before the wedding

WEDDING planning could be one of the toughest tasks you’ll undertake in your lifetime. The downside is that it comes with lots of panic, pressure, anxiety, and concessions. So, it is important you learn how to stay stress-free to avoid burnout. However, there’s a lot to do, and even with planners, you must be hands-on. So what do you do to mitigate the stress before the wedding? This is where we come in with actionable tips that de-stresses and keeps you in control. So, to get helpful information, follow our guide in this post.

Treat yourself to a bride box

The first step to staying free of stress is by getting an engagement box. These are bridal box subscriptions that help with two tasks – guiding you through the planning process and administering self-care. There are many bridal services around, but misstomrs is the rave, and rightly so. Miss to Mrs bridal box features nine themed boxes for every wedding stage and four plans to suit wedding timelines. For instance, if you have a short time left before the wedding, the accelerated plan suits you best. But if you have over a year left before the wedding, go for the extended plan. Now to keep stress at bay, each box breaks your wedding plans into categories that tell you what to do per time. Also, you get goodies like merch, spa, beauty, decor, and party essentials. You’ll also find jewelry, tips, and inspiration, including vow books and journals to show you trends and help you document. If you still need hands-on planning, your wedding subscription box leads you to a community of other brides and planning experts.

Your romantic partner is your safe haven

If you’re thinking of how to be stress-free and happy until the day after the wedding, stay connecting with your fiance. You’re in the planning process together, so they would understand the pressure and how you feel. Besides, your relationship should be a haven away from wedding planning worries. So spend quality time together, talk about sweet things, and remind yourselves of your love. Also, encourage each other and have your backs on all things. Always remember that you’re a team.

Surround yourself with a dependable team

The second important way to ensure a no-stress wedding planning is by surrounding yourself with a dependable team. Sit down and take stock of the people in your life at the wedding planning stage. What kind of task can you delegate to them? What are their strengths and weaknesses? What are their interests? It’s always best to play to the strengths and interests of your team so that you don’t have to repeat the task. For instance, one friend loves attending physical market surveys, another has the patience of sitting through vendor interviews, while another might enjoy making calls and documentation. When you know your team and where they excel, they become dependable.

Let off steam through beneficial activities

Keep calm and squeeze stress man! Don’t let it get to you. Yes, people will get on your last nerve for many reasons. The vendors may take time to understand your vision. The mother or mother inlaw might offer unsolicited advice that you don’t care for. Someone might deliver the wrong item. It just goes on and on. So when you feel like risking it all, we advise you to let off steam through beneficial activities. Go jogging, running, do Pilates, do yoga, or just meditate to reach your zen. You can also dance as a way to let off steam. Doing these activities helps you connect with your core while installing fitness.

Scents can do wonders

If you like and love smelling good, investing in scents is one of our best stress-free wedding ideas. Buy scented candles for your bathroom, bedroom, hallway, and living room. We even advise you to put one in your office. You can also invest in diffusers and fragrance oils for your living space. If you want something that follows you everywhere, buy good perfume oils or perfumes. Quality scents have ways of soothing you, lifting your spirit, and relaxing your muscles.

Vent into your journal

Whether stress-free, there are times you want to explode or just break down. Unfortunately, you can’t. But if you carry the hurt around, it wouldn’t bode well for your being. So when you feel like venting, pick up your journal and write how you feel. Be specific and stay on the topic of an issue before moving to the next. This way, you don’t get overwhelmed or confused about what you’re feeling.

Resolve to be calm and stay intentional

If you want a stress-free day every day, even without a wedding to plan, guard your feelings. You’re not responsible for people’s behavior, but you’re responsible for how they affect you and your reaction. So make a resolve to be calm, peaceful, and intentional about your decisions and reactions. Think, meditate, weigh, and compare before you make decisions. In the end, it’s your day and you must ensure its success.

It’s okay to be vulnerable

People develop anxiety and nerves before the wedding and it is okay. You’re allowed to feel vulnerable, to cry, to get scared, to feel the pressure. After all, you’re changing your entire life in the name of love. You’re going to live together with another adult from a different family and orientation. There’s also the excitement of finally being with the love of your life. So wedding blues is a double-edged sword and you should embrace all the feelings. But learn to isolate them, stay aware, and don’t let the feelings dictate the decisions you make.

Prioritise your self-care

How not to get stressed when planning a wedding is by escaping to bliss. Sometimes, drop everything and make your way to a wellness salon. Leave your body at the mercies or the experts. Get a massage, body scrubs, facials, waxing, and anything that helps you relax. You’ll leave the salon feeling brand-you and ready to take on the world.

Plan ahead

One of the sure ways to stay stress-free is by planning. Don’t leave anything till the last minute. Begin your wedding planning immediately after the marriage proposal. Call your real friends and draw up a comprehensive checklist. Break everything down into timelines and split tasks. Also, create a spreadsheet and give everyone access to log in completed tasks. You can touch base with everyone weekly, bi-monthly or monthly. Adopting this method gives you ample time to plan under minimal pressure while forgetting nothing.

We’ve shown you how to stay stress-free from the planning stages till the day after the wedding. Our stress-free wedding ideas are realistic and actionable. They also cost little or nothing to accomplish. We want you feeling rejuvenated and in high spirits for your big day. So follow the guide above.

About the author: Anastasia Beluschenko, with a specialty in wedding dresses, joined Wedding Forward over five years ago. She knows everything about wedding dresses from styles to trends, fit, and designers. Her great sense of style makes it easy for her to expertly predict the newest and hottest wedding dress trends. For leisure, she loves court tennis and stretching.