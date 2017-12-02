Farmhouse offers country lifestyle and the comforts of modern living

Posted on

A unique opportunity to live in a beautifully renovated farmhouse on the renowned Gleneagles Estate has arisen, giving interested parties the chance to enjoy a country lifestyle with all the comforts of modern living.

The newly renovated property is set in a stunning, secluded rural location, only five miles from the famed Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Course – and boasts impressive vistas over Glen Devon and the surrounding countryside.

Glenhead Farmhouse’s renovation has transformed it into a modern and stylish family home, whilst still retaining its traditional feel. The bright and spacious four-bedroom property is set over two floors, with the generous rooms offering the flexibility to cater for a wide range of family needs.

The ground floor features a classily designed, fully-fitted kitchen as well as a shower room and utility room, while the spacious lounge makes for the perfect place to relax in front of the wood burning stove.

The first floor boasts a master bedroom with en-suite, as well as three other large bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, traditional stone outbuildings and sheds are included, which offer the opportunity to be used as workshop space, storage – or even for a small business. The garden extends around the perimeter of the property and a private driveway leads to ample parking space.

Available to rent through the Forfar office of land and estate agents Bell Ingram, Glenhead Farmhouse is for available, unfurnished, for £1600 per calendar month.

Charlotte Gilfillan, senior land agent at Bell Ingram, said: “There are few opportunities to rent a rural property of this quality in such a renowned location and especially one which provides the perfect mix of accessibility and peaceful, countryside living.

“The views over Glen Devon and the surrounding countryside are stunning and add to the character of the property. Despite its rural location, it is only four miles from the main A9, allowing for easy commutes to major cities such as Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Forfar office on 01307 462 516.

