Explore Scotland’s beauty from the comfort of your armchair

Scotland’s great outdoors is being brought into our homes this week in a new TV show.

The two episodes of Roads Less Travelled – The Heart of Scotland, will be broadcast on BBC Two Scotland from 7-9pm, on Wednesday, 27 December, and Thursday, 28 December.

This year, Scotland’s best known outdoors man, Cameron McNeish, is celebrating the Heart of Scotland.

Travelling on foot, by bike, by pack-raft and with his beloved campervan, his journey takes him over 300 miles through some of our most impressive wild places.

He starts in the whisky country around Ben Rinnes before heading over the wild Dava Moor and into the Cairngorm mountains and glens that have shaped his life. And he finishes this first programme in the remote splendour around Loch Rannoch.

Along the way, he meets scientists, historians and outdoor enthusiasts and finds the only railway station in Scotland that hosts regular ceilidhs.

In the second part of his journey, Cameron celebrates what he says is our ‘world class landscape’.

From the Falls of Bruar, he heads southeast to the magnificent Angus Glens before turning north to Deeside. Finally, to complete a wonderful circle he tramps across the wild Cromdale hills.

Travelling on foot, by bike and taking to the air, he joins a descendent of the travelling folk, a collector of traditional songs and has first-hand experience of how illicit whisky stills once worked.

And during his 300 mile journey, he meets two people whose lives have been changed by the outdoors.