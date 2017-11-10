Exclusive airport whisky will be a real high flyer

Posted on

Highland single malt Balblair has partnered with World Duty Free and Glasgow Airport to launch an exclusive single cask bottling.

Balblair 1991 Single Cask 013 has been bottled exclusively for Glasgow Airport.

The expression, Balblair 1991 Single Cask 013, was ‘chosen and bottled specifically’ for Glasgow Airport and it will only be available in the World of Whiskies concession inside the World Duty Free shop.

The spirit is ‘hot copper’ in colour, with an overall aroma of spices and raisins, ‘dark fruits of the forest floor’, beeswax, custard, marmalade, cooked pears and sandalwood.

Given tasting notes include ‘bitter chocolate and candied orange peel, warming spices and a suggestion of brandy butter,’ followed by ‘fleshy tropical fruits.’ The finish is described as being ‘characterised by toffee and spicy vanilla.’

Balblair 1991 is presented in a grey display box, which pays homage to the Highland home of Balblair.

James Bateman, director of global travel retail at brand owner International Beverage Holdings, said: ‘We are delighted to team up with World Duty Free and Glasgow Airport to create this exclusive bottling.

‘A single cask offer from Balblair is rare and so what better way to toast our ongoing partnership.’

The single malt is bottled at 51.5 per cent abv, and a 70cl bottle will retail for £235 (US$311).

Last year, Balblair launched a 2005 vintage to replace its 2003 expression.